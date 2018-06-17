Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €97.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.68 ($101.95).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde opened at €86.72 ($100.84) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

