Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,627 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $156,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Johnson Controls International opened at $35.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.