FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FRP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8880740668826 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FRP opened at $60.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FRP has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

FRPH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

In related news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Commander III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $289,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $848,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

