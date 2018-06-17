FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FTD Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0853197430647 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FTD Companies traded down $0.05, reaching $5.94, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 315,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,853. FTD Companies has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.88 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. equities analysts predict that FTD Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

