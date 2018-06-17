FTS International Inc (FTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce $522.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on FTS International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTS International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FTS International in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FTS International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

FTS International traded down $0.63, reaching $18.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 536,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54. FTS International has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

