FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce $11.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $13.60 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $10.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $92.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of FuelCell Energy traded down $0.09, hitting $1.68, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.54. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,572 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

