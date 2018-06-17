FujiCoin Hits Market Cap of $514,841.00 (CRYPTO:FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 6:00 AM ET on May 25th. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $514,841.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.07693860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $858.14 or 0.13106400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.01487270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.01914910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00221563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02958990 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00504702 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008592 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FujiCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.