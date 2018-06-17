Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,162,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 401,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $277.13 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $239.96 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.