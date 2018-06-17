Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.74 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 184,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.1% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 80,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $4,875,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $200.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

