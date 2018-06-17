FunFair (FUN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, C2CX and Vebitcoin. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $119.89 million and $1.13 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00601238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00261574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00095138 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,858,654,389 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Ethfinex, C2CX, LATOKEN, Livecoin, OKEx, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

