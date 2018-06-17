FuturoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (CRYPTO:FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. FuturoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $210,204.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One FuturoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.13 or 0.00202084 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.74 or 0.07704660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $849.96 or 0.13078000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.01481250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.01913670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00220188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02911230 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00491140 BTC.

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FuturoCoin (CRYPTO:FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuturoCoin’s official website is futurocoin.com.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

