Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytori Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.90). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytori Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.30). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.35% and a negative net margin of 428.14%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CYTX. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Cytori Therapeutics opened at $1.95 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Cytori Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

