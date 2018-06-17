Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 211.13% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Neos Therapeutics traded down $0.10, reaching $6.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 252,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.29. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,413,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 436,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 85.8% during the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,455,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 672,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 65.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 329,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 702,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.