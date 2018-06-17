FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABEO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 2,011,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,494. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $782.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,802,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply