FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABEO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 2,011,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,494. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $782.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,802,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

