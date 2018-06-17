Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Computer Programs & Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 215,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,640. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $172,668.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $110,843.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $455,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4,285.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,037 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.