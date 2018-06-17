FY2018 EPS Estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded down $0.03, reaching $25.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,734,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

