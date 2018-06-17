Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,416,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,732,000 after purchasing an additional 177,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 511,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

