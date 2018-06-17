G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,950,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 675% from the previous session’s volume of 251,690 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clay Thorp sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,916,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 854,750 shares of company stock valued at $41,024,655. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 64.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

