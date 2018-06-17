Gabelli Funds LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $700,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,008 shares of company stock worth $43,675,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $315.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $281.89 and a 1-year high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.41). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

