Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Pan American Silver opened at $17.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $206.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

