Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,610,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 290,071 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr during the fourth quarter worth $7,587,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr during the fourth quarter worth $5,743,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr by 2,287.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

