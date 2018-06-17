Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $338,000 in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,463.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 469,323 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 4.40. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase III clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

