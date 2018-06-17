Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.83% of Modine Manufacturing worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,452,000 after purchasing an additional 418,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Modine Manufacturing traded down $0.05, hitting $18.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 214,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,555. The company has a market capitalization of $949.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.