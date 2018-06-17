Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.05 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,879.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,866,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $215.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.07 and a 1-year high of $226.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.