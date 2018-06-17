Gafisa (GFA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Santander cut Gafisa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Gafisa in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Gafisa traded up $0.26, reaching $6.80, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 10,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,803. Gafisa has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gafisa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gafisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gafisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gafisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gafisa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers.

