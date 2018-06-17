Galicia Financial Group (GGAL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Galicia Financial Group (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 26th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galicia Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Galicia Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Galicia Financial Group traded down $0.45, hitting $40.04, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,740,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,430. Galicia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Galicia Financial Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,944,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,023,000 after buying an additional 521,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galicia Financial Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,888,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galicia Financial Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,342,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 478,284 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Galicia Financial Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,111,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 131,771 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Galicia Financial Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About Galicia Financial Group

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. Its other activities include intercompany e-commerce, custody services, securities-related representations, mandates, and commissions. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Galicia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galicia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.