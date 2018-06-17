Galliford Try (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,116 ($14.86) target price on the stock.

GFRD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Galliford Try to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.31) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,620 ($21.57) to GBX 1,165 ($15.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,290 ($17.17) to GBX 1,184 ($15.76) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 1,485 ($19.77) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galliford Try currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,165.86 ($15.52).

Shares of Galliford Try traded down GBX 9 ($0.12), hitting GBX 961 ($12.79), during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 485,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,104. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 772.50 ($10.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,592 ($21.20).

In other Galliford Try news, insider Terry Miller bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £17,838 ($23,749.17). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 14,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £82,967.76 ($110,461.67).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

