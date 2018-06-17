Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst V. Bernardino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

GLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

GLMD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 702,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,055. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 1,073.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 649,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,853 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

