Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLMD. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,135. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 1,073.09%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.