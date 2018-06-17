Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 600 Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,456 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,219,000 after purchasing an additional 204,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,085,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. 5,826,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,273. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

