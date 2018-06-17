Praxair, Inc. (PX) Stake Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,780,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,308,000 after purchasing an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Praxair by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 829,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Praxair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Praxair by 40,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Praxair stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.26. 2,856,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.36 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 26.91%. research analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

