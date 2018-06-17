CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,352,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,910,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,772 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,015,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $667,646,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,886,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,188,000 after acquiring an additional 186,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

