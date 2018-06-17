Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $246,000 in Cognex Co. (CGNX) Stock

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cognex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $169.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.