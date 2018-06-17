Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 20,161 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Arconic worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, Director Ulrich Schmidt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,304.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 544,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,770,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,293,450 shares in the company, valued at $633,870,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arconic from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Arconic traded down $0.47, hitting $17.53, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,585,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,330. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

