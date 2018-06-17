Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.22% of Park Electrochemical worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Electrochemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Electrochemical traded down $0.06, hitting $20.36, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 206,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,097. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

