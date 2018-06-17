Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $206,000 Position in National Energy Services (NESR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of National Energy Services worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,948 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services alerts:

National Energy Services opened at $10.35 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Wood purchased 54,643 shares of National Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $546,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Wood purchased 5,500 shares of National Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $55,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

National Energy Services Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.