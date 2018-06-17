Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.40% of Federal Signal worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 99,735 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 225,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 545,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 46,203 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,119,498.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.45. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.86.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

