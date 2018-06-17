GameCredits Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $57.33 million and approximately $566,725.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00013808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.01477370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007251 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002210 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BitBay, YoBit, Coinrail, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameCredits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.