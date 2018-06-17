Games Workshop Group (GAW) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) in a research report released on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Games Workshop Group opened at GBX 2,940 ($39.14) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 876.38 ($11.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,212 ($29.45) per share, with a total value of £9,865.52 ($13,134.76).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

