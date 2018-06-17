Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gamma Communications traded up GBX 38 ($0.51), hitting GBX 770 ($10.25), during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 33,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 463 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.25).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

GAMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 733 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Investec lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 750 ($9.99) to GBX 850 ($11.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 790 ($10.52).

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 728 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £207,480 ($276,234.86).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.