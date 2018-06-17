GAP (GPS) Posts Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS) announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. GAP updated its FY19 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Shares of GAP traded up $0.30, reaching $31.63, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 5,341,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,511. GAP has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get GAP alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $2,526,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $15,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,702,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,201,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $34,454,238. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.