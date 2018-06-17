Accrol Group Holdings (ACRL) Insider Purchases £75,000 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings (LON:ACRL) insider Gareth Jenkins acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($99,853.55).

Shares of LON:ACRL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 976,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,292. Accrol Group Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.01 ($2.21).

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home paper products (AFH), such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to independents, discounters, and multiples, as well as various AFH customers.

