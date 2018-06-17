Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $151,881.00 and approximately $1,610.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 9,850,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,677,751 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

