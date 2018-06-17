Gary Haer Sells 6,722 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $115,013.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Haer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $175,367.20.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group opened at $17.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGI. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

