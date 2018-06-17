Insider Selling: Torchmark Co. (TMK) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Torchmark opened at $84.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

TMK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,995,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,943,000 after buying an additional 256,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,407 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 0.7% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 894,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 15.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 720,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,848 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

