GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.05

Media coverage about GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GasLog Partners LP Unit earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0286233007172 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit traded down $0.10, reaching $23.90, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 113,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $979.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.32.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

