Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) and CGG (CGG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS: OGZPY) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and CGG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 1 0 0 2.00 CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and CGG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A CGG $1.32 billion 0.04 -$514.90 million N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO (EDR) 10.97% 6.30% 4.21% CGG 20.85% 27.17% 6.86%

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 53.9%.

Volatility & Risk

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGG beats Gazprom PAO (EDR) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

CGG Company Profile

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services. This segment offers geophysical equipment for seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land or marine. Its Contractual Data Acquisition segment provides geophysical acquisition services comprising land, marine, airborne, and seabed. It offers marine seismic 2D and 3D, and marine seismic contract data acquisition and multi-client surveys services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of five 3D high capacity vessels. It is also involved in the acquisition and onsite processing of seismic data acquired on land areas; acquisition, processing, and interpretation of airborne geophysical data on land or offshore; collection, processing, and interpretation of data related to the earth's surface, the soils, and rocks beneath; acquisition and data processing of marine gravity and magnetic data; development and licensing of commercial software; and licensing of data from gravity and magnetics data. The company's Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software; offers geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; collects, develops, and licenses geological data; and provides data management services and software. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique ? Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

