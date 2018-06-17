GB Group (GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.99) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 515 ($6.86). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.66) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 460 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 545 ($7.26).

LON GBG traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 559 ($7.44). The stock had a trading volume of 278,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,592. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 458.25 ($6.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $642.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4,483.33.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) by GBX 2 ($0.03). GB Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

