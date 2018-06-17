Genaro Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $923,783.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and $923,783.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003535 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00594712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00262586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094428 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 675,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,663,510 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/@GenaroNetwork. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genaro Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.