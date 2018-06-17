Gendell Jeffrey L Has $1.57 Million Position in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.17% of AmeriServ Financial worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,194,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial opened at $4.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

